Abstract

The widespread use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and cameras in vehicular environments provides an excellent opportunity for optical camera communication (OCC) in intelligent transport systems. OCC is a promising candidate for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV), and it uses LEDs as the transmitter and cameras as the receiver. However, the mobility of vehicles has a significant detrimental impact on the OCC system's performance in vehicular environments. In this paper, a traffic light that uses multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) technology serves as the transmitter, and the receiver is a camera mounted on a moving vehicle. The impact of vehicle mobility on the vehicular MIMO-OCC system in the transportation environment is then examined using precise point spread function (PSF) analysis. The experimental results are used to evaluate the proposed PSF. A good agreement between the laboratory's recorded videos and this PSF model's simulations is observed. Moreover, the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio (SINR) values are evaluated. It is shown that they are greatly influenced by the vehicle's speed, direction of motion, and position of the camera. However, since the angular velocity in a typical transportation environment is low, it does not have a significant impact on the performance of the vehicular OCC systems.

