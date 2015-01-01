Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous studies have highlighted the association between lower limb muscle strength and falls in older adults. However, a comprehensive understanding of the specific influence of each lower limb muscle group on fall occurrences remains lacking.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to investigate the impact of knee, ankle, and hip muscle strength and power on falls in older adults, with the goal of identifying which muscle groups are more predictive of fall risk in this population.



METHODS: This longitudinal observational study enrolled 94 community-dwelling older adults. Muscle strength and power of the ankle's plantiflexors and dorsiflexors, knee flexors and extensors, and hip flexors, extensors, adductors, and abductors were assessed using a Biodex System 4 Pro® isokinetic dynamometer. Fall occurrences were monitored through monthly telephone contact over a year.



RESULTS: Participants, with a median age of 69 years (range 64-74), included 67% women, and 63.8% reported a sedentary lifestyle. Among them, 45,7% of older adults were classified as fallers. Comparative analyses revealed that non-fallers displayed significantly superior isokinetic muscle strength in the hip abductors and adductors, along with higher muscle power in the hip abductors, hip flexors, and knee flexors compared to fallers. Multivariate logistic regression analysis indicated that a 1 Nm/Kg increase in hip abductor strength reduced the chance of a fall by 86.3%, and a 1 Watt increase in hip flexor power reduced the chance of a fall by 3.6%.



CONCLUSION: The findings indicate that hip abductor strength and hip flexor power can be considered protective factors against falls in independent older adults in the community. These findings may contribute to developing effective fall-prevention strategies for this population.

Language: en