Abstract

The impact of poisoning can differ significantly depending on the specific substance consumed. Identifying toxic substances in a patient is crucial to obtaining a thorough medical history. Frontline healthcare providers in the emergency department often handle patients presenting with poisoning. Their clinical presentation can vary depending on their dose, duration of exposure, and pre-existing medical conditions. Initially, poisoning management entails administering supportive care such as absorption and enhancing the elimination of poison with charcoal and antidote administration after identifying the poisoning substances. This article aims to provide a basic overview of the concepts involved in evaluating and managing these individuals.

