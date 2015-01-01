Abstract

Resilience is a concept of growing interest because it can systematically inform prevention measures and psychosocial interventions for children and adolescents. The aim of this study was to explore resilience factors among young people who are victims of bullying and harassment (age 9 to 16 years old). In 2021 the burden of the pandemic lockdown became an additional adversity. The study used a repeated cross-sectional design. Two datasets with a total of 2,211 participants from 2017 (N = 972) and 2021 (N = 1,239) were included. The strengths and difficulties questionnaire (SDQ) was applied to define the resilient and non-resilient groups, and the quality-of-life questionnaire (KINDL) was used to map resilience factors. A total of 227 participants reported that they were being bullied, and 604 participants reported harassments from their peers. We used correlation and regression analyses to identify which factors predicted the highest resistance to the negative effects of bullying and harassment. The results were that 77.2% of the participants stayed resilient when facing these maladjustments, but this dropped to 61.7% during the pandemic. The most important resilience factors before the pandemic were the school environment, emotional well-being, and good relations with their friends. The impact of these predictors changed during the pandemic. Emotional well-being increased in strength, school environment was reduced, and friends did not predict resilience anymore. The effect sizes were generally large to medium. As it is common to experience adversity at some stage in life, it is vital for families, schools, social and healthcare workers to be aware of the factors associated with resilience. The results of this study may contribute towards an evidence base for developing plans to increase the capacity of resilience among young people.

