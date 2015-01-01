Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to assess sociodemographic and behavioral risk factors associated with driving after marijuana use (DAMU) among West Virginia college students.



METHODS: Participants were recruited from West Virginia University between September and November 2022. The study sample was restricted to students who were ≥18 years of age; reported recently driving; possessed a current, valid driver's license from any US state; and were enrolled for at least one credit hour in the Fall 2022 semester.



RESULTS: Among respondents (N = 772), 28.9% reported DAMU. Students who had a GPA of B (adjusted odds ratio [AOR]: 2.17, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.06-4.42), smoked or ingested marijuana in the past year (AOR: 26.51, 95% CI: 10.27-68.39), drove after drinking (AOR: 2.38, 95% CI: 1.18-4.79), and used both marijuana and alcohol concurrently and then drove (AOR: 10.39, 95% CI: 2.32-46.54) associated with DAMU. Individuals who felt the behavior was somewhat dangerous or not dangerous or thought their peers approved of DAMU showed significant associations with DAMU.



CONCLUSIONS: As DAMU was prevalent, future interventions that raise awareness of the danger and potential consequences of DAMU may be needed to reduce this risky behavior on college campuses.



Keywords: Drug impaired driving

