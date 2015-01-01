Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Safety restraints reduce injuries from motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) but are often improperly applied or not used. The Childhood Opportunity Index (COI) reflects social determinants of health and its study in pediatric trauma is limited. We hypothesized that MVC patients from low-opportunity neighborhoods are less likely to be appropriately restrained.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study was performed on children/adolescents ≤18 years old in MVCs between January 1, 2011 and December 31, 2021. Patients were identified from the Children's Hospital Los Angeles trauma registry. The outcome was safety restraint use (appropriately restrained, not appropriately restrained). COI levels by home zip codes were stratified as very low, low, moderate, high, and very high. Multivariable regression controlling for age identified factors associated with safety restraint use.



RESULTS: Of 337 patients, 73.9% were appropriately restrained and 26.1% were not appropriately restrained. Compared with appropriately restrained patients, more not appropriately restrained patients were from low-COI (26.1% vs 20.9%), high-COI (14.8% vs 10.8%) and very high-COI (10.2% vs 3.6%) neighborhoods. Multivariable analysis demonstrated no significant associations in appropriate restraint use and COI. There was a non-significant trend that children/adolescents from moderate-COI neighborhoods were more likely than those from very low-COI neighborhoods to be appropriately restrained (OR=1.82, 95% CI 0.78, 4.28).



CONCLUSION: Injury prevention initiatives focused on safety restraints should target families of children from all neighborhood types. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

Language: en