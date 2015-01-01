Abstract

Given a GPS dataset comprising driving records captured at one-second intervals, this research addresses the challenge of Abnormal Driving Detection (ADD). The study introduces an integrated approach that leverages data preprocessing, dimensionality reduction, and clustering techniques. Speed Over Ground (SOG), Course Over Ground (COG), longitude (lon), and latitude (lat) data are aggregated into minute-level segments. We use Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to reduce dimensionality, enabling K-means clustering to identify distinctive driving patterns.



RESULTS showcase the methodology's effectiveness in distinguishing normal from abnormal driving behaviors, offering promising insights for driver safety, insurance risk assessment, and personalized interventions.

