Citation
Boateng C, Yang K, Ghoreishi SGA, Jang J, Jan MT, Conniff J, Furht B, Moshfeghi S, Newman D, Tappen R, Zhai J, Rosseli M. IEEE Int. Conf. Smart Communities Improv. Qual. Life Using AI Robot IoT HONET 2023; 2023: 210-215.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38560052
PMCID
Abstract
Given a GPS dataset comprising driving records captured at one-second intervals, this research addresses the challenge of Abnormal Driving Detection (ADD). The study introduces an integrated approach that leverages data preprocessing, dimensionality reduction, and clustering techniques. Speed Over Ground (SOG), Course Over Ground (COG), longitude (lon), and latitude (lat) data are aggregated into minute-level segments. We use Singular Value Decomposition (SVD) to reduce dimensionality, enabling K-means clustering to identify distinctive driving patterns.
Language: en
Keywords
GPS; Singular Value Decomposition