Citation
Moreira DN, Pinto da Costa M. BMC Prim. Care 2024; 25(1): e107.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
38580901
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence (DV) is a serious and prevalent public health problem with devastating consequences for the victims and their families. Whilst the number of cases reported to the authorities has risen in recent years, many victims still chose not to present a complaint. In Portugal, to address this, DV became a public crime. As victims of DV present multiple health problems and frequently seek professional help, family doctors are in a privileged position to detect and report cases of DV to the authorities. However, little is known about what motivates these professionals to report or not the DV cases they encounter in their practice to the authorities.
Language: en
Keywords
Domestic violence; Family medicine; General Practitioners; Mandatory reporting; Portugal; Qualitative study