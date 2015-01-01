|
Shamrock OW, Abu-Ba'are GR, Zigah EY, Dakpui HD, Adjaka G, Leblanc NM, Alio AP, Nelson LR. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e966.
38580970
BACKGROUND: Gay, bisexual, and cis-gender men who have sex with men (GBMSM) face severe consequences, especially within stigmatized environments. However, very little is known about the experiences of GBMSM living in slums in SSA and Ghana. This study investigates the experiences of stigma, victimization, and coping strategies and proposes some interventional approaches for combating stigma facing GBMSM in slum communities.
Bisexual; Cis-gender; Gay; Ghanaian slums; Men who have sex with men