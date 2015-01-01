|
Haddad R, Dagenais C, Huynh C, Fallu JS. BMJ Open 2024; 14(4): e078427.
38580357
INTRODUCTION: The high prevalence of cannabis use and the potential for negative effects indicate the need for effective prevention strategies and treatment of people who use cannabis. Studies show that harm reduction (HR) in cannabis use is effective in minimising the harmful consequences of the substance. However, health professionals often misunderstand it and resist its adoption due to various obstacles. To our knowledge, there has been no review of the scientific literature on the factors that facilitate or hinder practitioners' adoption of HR in cannabis use. To fill this gap, we aim to identify, through a scoping review, facilitators and barriers to healthcare providers' adoption of HR in cannabis use in Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries.
Health Services; MENTAL HEALTH; PUBLIC HEALTH; Substance misuse