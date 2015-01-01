SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gossadi H, Abu Eishah H, Autwdi A, Abualgasem MS. Cureus 2024; 16(3): e55535.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.55535

38576651

PMC10993025

Tri-tubular penile fracture (PF) is a rare urological subdivision of PFs commonly caused by a blow to the erect penis during sexual intercourse or aggressive manipulation. PF associated with complete urethral injury and bleeding is an extremely rare presentation. This is a case report of a healthy 20-year-old male who presented to the emergency room after a motorcycle accident, experiencing rapid penile swelling and urethral bleeding. The accident happened while he was riding his motorcycle with a full erection. The patient reported a tearing sensation, immediate detumescence, and excruciating penile pain. A clinical diagnosis of PF was made, and the patient was immediately taken to the operating room for surgical intervention. At the three-month follow-up, the patient reported satisfactory erections and good voiding function. This case highlights the importance of immediate surgical intervention and urethral evaluation to avoid PF complications.


penile injury; trauma; tri-tubular; urethral injury; urology

