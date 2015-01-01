Abstract

Present-day diving comes in various forms, from utilizing sophisticated diving equipment to relying solely on one's ability to hold their breath. The diver and physician must be aware of the many common medical conditions and environmental considerations of this unique activity. While barotrauma remains the most common dive-related injury, injuries and accidents also are related to diving equipment-related accidents and exposure to marine flora and fauna. In addition, breath-hold diving, which includes free diving, snorkeling, and tasks, is an activity humans have done for thousands of years for recreation or survival. This article will update the dangers of diving and methods to prevent or treat injuries.

