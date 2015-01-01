Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIM: Various patterns of alcohol consumption are associated with trauma and violence. The aim of this study was to assess the association between traumatic dental injuries (TDI) due to violence and different patterns of alcohol consumption in Korean adults.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with representative sample of Korean adults. Among the total participants, 11.8% (6489/58,999) experienced TDI, and 0.9% (520/58,999) experienced TDI due to violence. The associations between various types of alcohol consumption (frequency of drinking, frequency of binge drinking, age of first drinking) and TDI due to violence were assessed using logistic regression analyses. We confirmed differences in the prevalence experience of TDI due to violence with various types of alcohol consumption by confounders (socioeconomic status).



RESULTS: All types of drinking (frequency of drinking, frequency of binge drinking, age of first drinking) were strongly associated with TDI due to violence. After adjusting for confounders, those who started drinking at the age of 18 or younger and drank 4 or more days a week (OR: 2.86, 95% CI: 1.68-4.88), those who started drinking at the age of 18 or younger and drank 3 days or less a week (OR: 2.37, 95% CI: 1.40-4.02), and those who started drinking at the age of 18 or younger and binge drinking at least once a week (OR: 3.18, 95% CI: 1.79-5.65) had higher prevalence of TDI due to violence compared to those with no alcohol drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: This study presents evidence of an association between various types of alcohol consumption and TDI due to violence in Korean adults. These findings suggest the necessity for policies aimed at reducing alcohol consumption, frequency of drinking, and access to drinking especially in adolescent to reduce the prevalence experience of TDI due to violence.

Language: en