Abstract

Elite individual sports in which success depends on power, speed or endurance are conventionally divided into male and female events using traditional binary definitions of sex. Male puberty creates durable physical advantages due to the 20-30-fold increase in circulating testosterone producing a sustained uplift in men's muscle, bone, hemoglobin, and cardiorespiratory function resulting from male puberty and sustained during men's lives. These male physical advantages provide strong justification for separate protected category of female events allowing women to achieve the fame and fortune from success they would be denied if competing against men. Recent wider social acceptance of transgender individuals, together with the less recognized involvement of intersex (46 XY DSD) individuals, challenge and threaten to defeat the sex classifications for elite individual female events. This can create unfair advantages if seeking inclusion into elite female events of unmodified male-bodied athletes with female gender identity who have gained the physical advantages of male puberty. Based on reproductive physiology, this paper proposes a working definition of sport sex based primarily on an individual's experience of male puberty and can be applied to transgender and various XY intersex conditions. Consistent with the multidimensionality of biological sex (chromosomal, genetic, hormonal, anatomical sex), this definition may be viewed as a multistrand cable whose overall strength survives when any single strand weakens or fails, rather than as a unidimensional chain whose strength is only as good as its weakest link.

