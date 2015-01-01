|
Citation
|
de Goede ML, van der Aa N, Mooren TM, Olff M, Ter Heide FJJ. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2332105.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38577910
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: During peacekeeping missions, military personnel may be involved in or exposed to potentially morally injurious experiences (PMIEs), such as an inability to intervene due to a limited mandate. While exposure to such morally transgressive events has been shown to lead to moral injury in combat veterans, research on moral injury in peacekeepers is limited.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
análisis de clases latentes; calidad de vida; crecimiento postraumático; Daño moral; militares; Moral injury; PTSD; posttraumatic growth; veterans; military; latent class analysis; resilience; quality of life; resiliencia; TEPT; veteranos