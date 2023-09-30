Abstract

BACKGROUND: Schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) can be associated with an increased risk of violent behavior (VB), which can harm patients, others, and properties. Prediction of VB could help reduce the SSD burden on patients and healthcare systems. Some recent studies have used machine learning (ML) algorithms to identify SSD patients at risk of VB. In this article, we aimed to review studies that used ML to predict VB in SSD patients and discuss the most successful ML methods and predictors of VB.



METHODS: We performed a systematic search in PubMed, Web of Sciences, Embase, and PsycINFO on September 30, 2023, to identify studies on the application of ML in predicting VB in SSD patients.



RESULTS: We included 18 studies with data from 11,733 patients diagnosed with SSD. Different ML models demonstrated mixed performance with an area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of 0.56-0.95 and an accuracy of 50.27-90.67% in predicting violence among SSD patients. Our comparative analysis demonstrated a superior performance for the gradient boosting model, compared to other ML models in predicting VB among SSD patients. Various sociodemographic, clinical, metabolic, and neuroimaging features were associated with VB, with age and olanzapine equivalent dose at the time of discharge being the most frequently identified factors.



CONCLUSION: ML models demonstrated varied VB prediction performance in SSD patients, with gradient boosting outperforming. Further research is warranted for clinical applications of ML methods in this field.

Language: en