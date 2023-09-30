|
Citation
|
Parsaei M, Arvin A, Taebi M, Seyedmirzaei H, Cattarinussi G, Sambataro F, Pigoni A, Brambilla P, Delvecchio G. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1384828.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38577400
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD) can be associated with an increased risk of violent behavior (VB), which can harm patients, others, and properties. Prediction of VB could help reduce the SSD burden on patients and healthcare systems. Some recent studies have used machine learning (ML) algorithms to identify SSD patients at risk of VB. In this article, we aimed to review studies that used ML to predict VB in SSD patients and discuss the most successful ML methods and predictors of VB.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
artificial intelligence; machine learning; schizophrenia; schizophrenia spectrum disorder; violent behavior