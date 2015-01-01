Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic is detrimental to sleep quality and increases aggression among college students. Nevertheless, relevant studies were rare. Hence, we collected longitudinal data during and post-campus closure in the current study to investigate the relationship between sleep disturbance and aggression.



METHODS: Data from 665 college students (59.2% females, Mean(age) = 19.01, SD (age) = 1.25) were collected before (wave 1) and after (wave 2) the campus closure of COVID-19. All participants were asked to fill out the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire and the Youth Self-Rating Insomnia Scale. Two symptom networks and a cross-lagged panel network were formed and tested.



RESULTS: Hostility has the highest centrality in the symptom network both in waves 1 and 2, and it bridges sleep disturbance and aggression. "Easily be woken" - "wake up too early" and "wake up with tired" - "function hindrance" are two important symptom associations in networks of waves 1 and 2. All symptoms except "difficulty in falling asleep" and "easily be woken" ameliorated after closure. Moreover, "physical aggression" and "hostility" can trigger other symptoms in wave 2.



CONCLUSION: As the first study about aggression and sleep disturbance in the background of COVID-19, we provide valuable information about the relationship between sleep disturbance and aggression on the symptom dimension.

