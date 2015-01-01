|
Liu J, Wang H, Xing S, Liu X. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2024; 24(2): e100456.
(Copyright © 2024, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)
38577656
BACKGROUND: Repetitive Nonsuicidal Self-Injury (R-NSSI) is complex and prevalent in adolescents. Although the reward system is a promising mechanism to explain R-NSSI, the specific processes of reward and punishment related to R-NSSI remain unclear. This study examined whether adolescents with R-NSSI displayed difficulties in both reward and punishment contexts, and further explored the role of inhibitory control in processing monetary reward and punishment.
Language: en
Inhibitory control, Adolescence; Punishment sensitivity; Repetitive self-injurious behavior; Reward sensitivity