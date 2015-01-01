Abstract

The topic of dog-walking injuries has recently gained notoriety through major media outlets in North America, including the Washington Post, NPR, and US News and World Report. In this review, we have compiled data from the main studies published in the past 2 decades that assess the incidence, demographics, and injury patterns related to dog leash walking. The available papers indicate that dog leash-related injuries have increased, particularly among women over 65. The most common causes of injury are dog-pulling behavior, which can result in tripping or tangling, with or without a fall, as well as upper extremity injuries. However, there is a lack of information regarding dog size, breed, training status, the type of leash used at the time of injury, and the role each factor may have in the incidence of injuries. The available data did not allow for evaluation of the impact of weather conditions on injury incidence. Information about the involved dogs, type of lead device, and weather conditions could be useful in identifying risk factors associated with dog ownership and guide prospective pet owners and their families to mitigate the risk of injuries.

Language: en