Article Title: Associations Among Online Social Reactions to Disclosure of Sexual Victimization, Coping and Social Isolation



Authors: Bhuptani, P. H., López, G., Peterson, R., & Orchowski, L.M.



Journal: WCSA: Journal of Child Sexual Abuse



Bibliometrics: Volume 33, Number 2, Pages 146-168



DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/10538712.2024.2314287



This article was published with the blinded text, which has now been corrected and re-published online.



Incorrect Text:



In prior research (masked for review), our team has labeled this scale as “Online Emotional Support.” This label was changed for the purpose of this study to provide a more descriptive classification of the items. Consistent with prior research (masked for review), the remaining 3 items (“Made fun of you, insulted you, or said something to hurt you,” “Shared your tweet(s) with other people,” “Retweeted your #MeToo tweet(s)” were analyzed as single-item scales, as they did not go together well with the other subscales that were derived



Correct text:



In prior research (Bhuptani et al., Citation2023), our team has labeled this scale as “Online Emotional Support.” This label was changed for the purpose of this study to provide a more descriptive classification of the items. Consistent with prior research (Bhuptani et al., Citation2023), the remaining 3 items (“Made fun of you, insulted you, or said something to hurt you,” “Shared your tweet(s) with other people,” “Retweeted your #MeToo tweet(s)” were analyzed as single-item scales, as they did not go together well with the other subscales that were derived.



