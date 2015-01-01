SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10538712.2024.2340162

PMID

38577815

Abstract

Article Title: Associations Among Online Social Reactions to Disclosure of Sexual Victimization, Coping and Social Isolation

Authors: Bhuptani, P. H., López, G., Peterson, R., & Orchowski, L.M.

Journal: WCSA: Journal of Child Sexual Abuse

Bibliometrics: Volume 33, Number 2, Pages 146-168

DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/10538712.2024.2314287

This article was published with the blinded text, which has now been corrected and re-published online.

Incorrect Text:

In prior research (masked for review), our team has labeled this scale as “Online Emotional Support.” This label was changed for the purpose of this study to provide a more descriptive classification of the items. Consistent with prior research (masked for review), the remaining 3 items (“Made fun of you, insulted you, or said something to hurt you,” “Shared your tweet(s) with other people,” “Retweeted your #MeToo tweet(s)” were analyzed as single-item scales, as they did not go together well with the other subscales that were derived

Correct text:

In prior research (Bhuptani et al., Citation2023), our team has labeled this scale as “Online Emotional Support.” This label was changed for the purpose of this study to provide a more descriptive classification of the items. Consistent with prior research (Bhuptani et al., Citation2023), the remaining 3 items (“Made fun of you, insulted you, or said something to hurt you,” “Shared your tweet(s) with other people,” “Retweeted your #MeToo tweet(s)” were analyzed as single-item scales, as they did not go together well with the other subscales that were derived.

Reference

Bhuptani, P.H., López, G., Peterson, R., & Orchowski, L.M. (2023). Online Social Reactions to Disclosure of Sexual Victimization via #MeToo and Symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Journal of Interpersonal Violence, 38(19–20). https://doi.org/10.1177/08862605231176792.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print