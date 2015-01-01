SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Horesh D, Lahav Y. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23688

38577793

Complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) is a term representing the psychopathological implications of exposure to chronic, inter-personal trauma. These include the main symptoms of PTSD, as well as changes in identity, emotion regulation, and inter-personal relationships. Self-harm and dissociation (i.e., disintegration of mental processes) are also quite common in CPTSD. Considering this complex and often severe clinical picture, mental health professionals often find it difficult to effectively treat CPTSD. In this paper, we present an integrative approach to the treatment of CPTSD based on a combination of techniques from several psychotherapy approaches. The case described here illustrates the need for therapeutic flexibility and eclecticism when treating individuals exposed to chronic trauma. We show the advantages of flexible therapeutic attunement, which enables the therapist to respond to the changing need of the patient, as well as her fluid clinical picture and symptom manifestation. The case also illustrates how interventions taken from psychodynamic therapy, Dialectical behavior therapy, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing may be applicable in various stages of treatment, alleviating the patient's distress in several psychological and physical domains.


case study; complex PTSD; psychotherapy integration; trauma

