Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyse crime scene data, medical records, and forensic information to unveil insights into the causes and traits of suicides. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive study. Place and Duration of the Study: Department of Family Medicine, Kayseri City Hospital, Kayseri, Turkiye, between January 2020 to December 2021.



METHODOLOGY: A suicide investigation team (doctor, social worker, psychologist) was created to study cases and conduct on-site psychological autopsies. Triggered by emergency calls, the team interviewed suicide victims' relatives using semi-structured questionnaires, gathering data on personal details, time, method, and potential motives. Medical records revealed psychiatric history and medication use, while national judicial systems were reviewed for legal records.



RESULTS: A total of 158 fatal suicides were studied. Males accounted for 73.4%, females 26.6%. The leading cause was psychiatric illness (43%), chiefly depression (39%). Suicide peaked in the fall, especially in September, mainly at 23:00-23:59. Home was the common site (58.9%), and hanging was the primary method (44.3%). Prior hospitalisation for suicide attempts was 7.5%. Criminal records were held by 16.4% (26 individuals).



CONCLUSION: The results support the idea that suicides have seasonal patterns and that there are temporal windows of increased risk for suicide. KEY WORDS: Suicide reasons, Suicide time, Psychological autopsy, Seasonal and temporal patterns.

