Abstract

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people have an elevated risk for substance use disorder relative to heterosexual and cisgender people. Scholars have predominantly explained this disparity as resulting from LGBT people's chronic exposure to interpersonal and structural stigma and discrimination. Despite their front-line role in serving LGBT people with substance use disorder, investigations of homonegativity, binegativity, and transnegativity among substance use treatment practitioners have been limited. An online survey of 225 practitioners examined levels of homonegativity, binegativity, and transnegativity and their demographic and socio-political correlates. Levels of homonegativity were lower than those of binegativity and transnegativity. Educational attainment, connectedness to LGBT people, and having a liberal political identity were associated with lower homonegativity, binegativity and transnegativity, while religiosity was associated with higher scores in all categories. Addressing substance use treatment practitioners' stigma toward LGBT people, particularly bisexual and transgender people, should be prioritized. Substance use treatment organizations are recommended to examine how their policies and practices may perpetuate structural stigma toward LGBT people.

Language: en