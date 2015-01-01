Abstract

Earlier this month, recreational cannabis use was legalized in Germany. A minor sensation, as this makes traditionally conservative Germany the first country in the European Union to do so. Even the Netherlands, often regarded as having the most liberal drug policy in Europe, only tolerates cannabis, but has never actually legalized it for recreational use.



Cannabis legalization in Europe began mainly on a medical basis. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands have passed laws legalizing the use of medical cannabis under certain conditions.1 However, countries such as the Netherlands and Portugal have also long taken a more tolerant stance toward the personal use of cannabis. More recently, countries such as Spain and Luxembourg have enacted laws or are considering legalizing cannabis for recreational use.1



Over the past two decades, however, North America in particular has seen a remarkable shift in the legality of cannabis. What was once considered an illegal drug is now increasingly seen as a potential tool for medical treatment and even recreational purposes. This development has had an impact not only on usage patterns, but also on the social and political landscape of North America.



As in Europe, the legalization of cannabis in North America began primarily on a medical basis. California led the way in 1996 when it became the first U.S. state to legalize the use of medical cannabis. Since then, many other states and Canadian provinces have followed suit.2



The legalization of recreational cannabis use followed the medical trend. In 2012, Colorado and Washington were the first U.S. states to legalize the use of cannabis for recreational purposes. This decision was backed by growing popular support and was also intended to reduce illegal drug-related crime and create new sources of revenue for state coffers. Since then, other states have taken similar steps, with cannabis becoming a legal and regulated product that can be purchased in specialty stores.2 Since 2018, the recreational use of cannabis has been legal in Canada.



The legalization of cannabis has led to a significant change in usage patterns. Both medical and recreational use of cannabis have increased, with the latter increasing more in some cases. Studies show that legalization has not necessarily led to an increase in overall cannabis use, but rather a shift from illicit to legal sources.



The legalization of cannabis has both social and political implications. On the one hand, it has led to a decriminalization of cannabis use and reduced the burden on the criminal justice system. On the other hand, there are still concerns about the impact of cannabis use on health and the potential increase in drug use overall. In addition, there is a debate about the regulation of the cannabis market and the taxation of cannabis products.3



Overall, the legalization of cannabis in North America has undergone a complex and multilayered evolution, with both positive and negative effects. Although legalization remains controversial, experience to date shows that it has had a significant impact on North American society and politics.

Language: en