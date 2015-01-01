Abstract

BACKGROUND: S-lon® (S) is a locally produced polyvinyl chloride-based solvent cement. It is a clear, slightly viscous liquid. Other constituents include 1-cyclohexanone, 3-butanone, and 1-acetone. It is used ubiquitously for building construction in Sri Lanka. Although the clinical effects of the compound have not yet been ascertained, the constituents have been implicated in neurotoxicity, respiratory tract, eye and skin irritation, and delayed liver and renal injury.



CASE DESCRIPTION: A 42-year-old South Asian male presented following self-ingestion of S. His vital parameters were stable and initially managed symptomatically. A few hours later, he developed central nervous system depression and stridor requiring elective intubation. Examination of the upper airway revealed inflammation and edema. He was sedated and ventilated, and intravenous dexamethasone was administered. Attempts at removal of the nasogastric tube after extubation on day 3 failed. The patient had to be reintubated and sedated owing to extreme agitation not responding to routine doses of sedatives. The nasogastric tube had been amalgamated after reacting with S, forming a solid clump, later found after removal. The posterior pharynx and nasopharynx were packed and later removed before extubation. The patient made a full recovery and was transferred to the ward on day 5.



CONCLUSION: Ingestion of a sufficient quantity of S could result in gut absorption with central nervous system depression, coma, and even death. No antidote is available for toxicity, and management is largely supportive. As witnessed in our patient, chemical laryngitis and upper airway inflammation may lead to upper airway obstruction. Chemical reactions with medical equipment may lead to unforeseen outcomes.

Language: en