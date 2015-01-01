|
Marambahewa SR, Chandrasiri DACT, Wijesekara WAIC, Munasinghe BM. J. Med. Case Reports 2024; 18(1): e155.
38581068
BACKGROUND: S-lon® (S) is a locally produced polyvinyl chloride-based solvent cement. It is a clear, slightly viscous liquid. Other constituents include 1-cyclohexanone, 3-butanone, and 1-acetone. It is used ubiquitously for building construction in Sri Lanka. Although the clinical effects of the compound have not yet been ascertained, the constituents have been implicated in neurotoxicity, respiratory tract, eye and skin irritation, and delayed liver and renal injury.
Case report; Cyclohexanone; Neurotoxicity; S-lon; Solvent cement