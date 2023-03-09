Abstract

BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal injuries are common after road traffic crash (RTC) and can lead to poor work-related outcomes. This review evaluated the impact of interventions on work-related (e.g. sick leave), health, and functional outcomes in individuals with a RTC-related musculoskeletal injury, and explored what factors were associated with work-related outcomes.



METHODS: Searches of seven databases were conducted up until 9/03/2023. Eligible interventions included adults with RTC-related musculoskeletal injuries, a comparison group, and a work-related outcome, and were in English. Meta-analyses were conducted using RevMan and meta-regressions in Stata.



RESULTS: Studies (n = 27) were predominantly conducted in countries with third-party liability schemes (n = 26), by physiotherapists (n = 17), and in participants with whiplash injuries (94%). Pooled effects in favour of the intervention group were seen overall (SMD = - 0.14, 95% CI: - 0.29, 0.00), for time to return to work (- 17.84 days, 95% CI: - 24.94, - 10.74), likelihood of returning to full duties vs. partial duties (RR = 1.17, 95% CI: 1.01, 1.36), decreased pain intensity (- 6.17 units, 95% CI: - 11.96, - 0.39, 100-point scale), and neck disability (- 1.77 units, 95% CI: - 3.24, - 0.30, 50-point scale).



DISCUSSION: Interventions after RTC can reduce time to return to work and increase the likelihood of returning to normal duties, but the results for these outcomes were based on a small number of studies with low-quality evidence. Further research is needed to evaluate a broader range of interventions, musculoskeletal injury types, and to include better quality work-related outcomes.

Language: en