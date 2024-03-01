|
Abstract
|
Pain experiences are common during childhood (e.g., 'everyday' pain, vaccine injections) and are powerful opportunities for children to learn about pain and injury. These experiences likely inform fundamental and life-long beliefs about pain. There is scant research investigating the sociocultural contexts in which children learn about pain and injury. One unexplored context is shared reading of picture books (e.g., between parents/caregivers and children). In this study, we investigated whether shared reading of picture books that included depictions of pain and/or injury prompted parent/caregiver-child interactions. If interactions were observed, we explored what those interactions entailed. Twenty parent/caregivers (8 men, 12 women) and their children (n=27; 10 boys, 17 girls) were recruited from libraries in South Australia. Parent/caregiver-child families chose from 8 books (7 fiction, 1 non-fiction) with varying amounts of pain/injury-related content. Shared reading interactions were video recorded, transcribed, and analysed alongside analysis of the picture books using reflexive thematic analysis. Pain/injury-related interactions were observed between parents/caregivers and children during shared reading of picture books. Qualitative analyses generated one main theme and three sub-themes.
