Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) causes significant morbidity and mortality in pediatric patients and care is highly variable. Standardized mortality ratio (SMR) summarizes the mortality rate of a specific center relative to the expected rates across all centers, adjusted for case-mix. This study aimed to evaluate variations in SMRs among pediatric trauma centers for TBI.



METHODS: Patients aged 1-18 diagnosed with TBI within the National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) from 2017 to 2019 were included. Center-specific SMRs and 95% confidence intervals identified centers with mortality rates significantly better or worse than the median SMR for all centers.



RESULTS: 316 centers with 10,598 patients were included. SMRs were risk-adjusted for patient risk factors. Unadjusted mortality ranged from 16.5 to 29.5%. Three centers (1.5%) had significantly better SMR (SMR <1) and three centers (1.5%) had significantly worse SMR (SMR >1). Significantly better centers had a lower proportion of neurosurgical intervention (2.4% vs. 11.8%, p < 0.001), a higher proportion of supplemental oxygen administration (93.7% vs. 83.5%, p = 0.004) and venous thromboembolism prophylaxis (53.2% vs. 40.6%, p < 0.001) compared to significantly worse centers.



CONCLUSIONS: This study identified centers that have significantly higher and lower mortality rates for pediatric TBI patients relative to the overall median rate. These data provide a benchmark for pediatric TBI outcomes and institutional quality improvement. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III. TYPE OF STUDY: Retrospective Comparative Study.

