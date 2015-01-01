|
Harris E. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Association)
38578618
Deaths associated with excessive alcohol use have been rising over the past 20 years. But during 2020-2021 they went up dramatically—from an average of about 138 000 deaths during 2016-2017 to more than 178 000 deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The change represents a 29% increase in lives lost, according to results published in the MMWR.
