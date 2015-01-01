SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hwang IJ, Jeong TS, Kim WS, Kim JO, Jang MJ. Korean J. Neurotrauma 2024; 20(1): 17-26.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neurotraumatology Society)

DOI

10.13004/kjnt.2024.20.e9

PMID

38576499

PMCID

PMC10990697

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to explore the epidemiology and outcomes of severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Incheon, focusing on regional characteristics using data from a local trauma center.

METHODS: From January 2018 to December 2022, 559 patients with severe TBI were studied. We analyzed factors related to demography, prehospitalization, surgery, complications, and clinical outcomes, including intensive care unit stay, ventilator use, hospital stay, mortality, and Glasgow outcome scale (GOS) scores at discharge and after 6 months.

RESULTS: In this study, most severe TBI patients were in the 60-79 age range, constituting 37.4% of cases. Most patients (74.1%) used public emergency medical services for transportation, and 75.3% arrived directly at the hospital, a significantly higher proportion compared to transferred patients. Timewise, 40.0% reached the hospital within an hour of injury. Complication rates stood at 16.1%, with pneumonia being the most common. The mortality rate was 44.0%, and at discharge, 81.2% of patients had unfavorable outcomes (GOS 1-3), reducing to 70.1% at 6 months.

CONCLUSION: As a pioneering study at Incheon's trauma center, this research provides insights into severe TBI outcomes, enhancing understanding by contrasting local and national data.


Language: en

Keywords

Epidemiology; Glasgow coma scale; Mortality; Trauma centers; Traumatic brain injury

