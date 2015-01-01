Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Since the establishment of Regional Trauma Centers (RTCs) in Korea, significant efforts have been made to improve the quality of care for patients with trauma. Simultaneously, the Department of Neurosurgery assigned neurotrauma specialists to RTCs to provide specialized care to patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). In this study, we sought to determine whether neurotrauma specialists, compared to general neurosurgeons, could make a significant difference in treatment outcomes of patients with TBI.



METHODS: In total, 156 patients with acute TBI who required decompression were included. We reviewed their records and compared the characteristics, outcomes, and prognosis of those who received surgical treatment from either neurotrauma specialists or general neurosurgeons at our institution.



RESULTS: A significant difference was observed between treatment by trauma neurosurgery specialists and general neurosurgeons in time to surgery, with trauma specialists experiencing shorter surgical delays. However, no significant differences existed in mortality rates or Extended Glasgow Outcome Scale scores. Univariate and multivariable regression analyses revealed that lower Glasgow Coma Scale scores, an abnormal pupil reflex, larger transfusion volume, and prolonged time from emergency room admission to surgery were associated with high mortality rates.



CONCLUSION: Neurotrauma specialists can provide prompt surgical treatment to patients with TBI compared to general neurosurgeons. Our study did not reveal a significant difference in outcomes between the two groups. However, it is clear that rapid decompression is effective in patients with impending brain herniation. Therefore, the effectiveness of neurotrauma specialists needs to be confirmed through further systematic studies.

