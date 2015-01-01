|
Citation
|
Park JH, Jung IH, Yun JH. Korean J. Neurotrauma 2024; 20(1): 8-16.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Korean Neurotraumatology Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38576504
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Since the establishment of Regional Trauma Centers (RTCs) in Korea, significant efforts have been made to improve the quality of care for patients with trauma. Simultaneously, the Department of Neurosurgery assigned neurotrauma specialists to RTCs to provide specialized care to patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI). In this study, we sought to determine whether neurotrauma specialists, compared to general neurosurgeons, could make a significant difference in treatment outcomes of patients with TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Neurosurgeons; Neurosurgery; Neurotrauma specialist; Trauma center; Traumatic brain injury