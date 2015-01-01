Abstract

Volatile substance abuse is widespread among adolescents due to its easy availability and methods of consumption. Inhalant abuse represents a current problematic issue, causing significant morbidity and mortality due to direct toxicity on several target organs and displacement of gas which results in a lack of oxygen. This review aims to evaluate post-mortem and toxicological investigations in cases of suspected butane intoxication. We performed comprehensive research using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review (PRISMA) standards. Forty scientific papers fulfilled the inclusion criteria. A total of 58 cases of butane-related deaths were found. Among these, we found 11 cases of suicide (18%), 1 case of homicide (2%), 44 cases of accidental poisoning (76%), and 2 cases of work-related deaths (4%). Autopsy and post-mortem examinations were performed in 54 cases, whereas toxicological analyses were presented in 56 cases. In autopsy, pulmonary edema (51%) and poli-visceral congestion (59%) were the most common findings. When death by butane inhalation is hypothesized, autopsy and histological findings may be nonspecific, therefore toxicological investigations assume a crucial role along with attention to the methods used to collect biological samples.

Language: en