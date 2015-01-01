|
Citation
Ralston AL, Holt NR, Andrews AR, Huit TZ, Puckett JA, Woodruff N, Mocarski R, Hope DA. Psychol. Sex. Orientat. Gend. Divers. 2024; 11(1): 165-176.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
38577413
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals face high rates of psychological distress, including depression, anxiety, and suicide risk. Further, TGD individuals living outside of urban areas experience additional disparities compared to their urban counterparts. Minority stress theory states that minority stressors (termed marginalization stressors for this paper), such as experiences of discrimination and internalized transphobia, lead to psychological distress. The current study compared marginalization stressors across rural (population less than 2,500), urban cluster (population between 2,500 and 50,000), and urban (population greater than 50,000) samples and tested the degree to which these stressors account for differences across areas of residence.
Language: en
Keywords
gender minorities; marginalization; mental health; minority stress; rural; transgender; transgender and gender diverse; urban; urban cluster