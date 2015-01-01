Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The prevention of intimate partner violence (IPV) among young people is a major challenge for public policies. Nevertheless, there are a few prevention programs that have proven effective in France. “Sortir Ensemble & Se Respecter” (SE&SR) is a Swiss adaptation of “Safe Dates,” an American intervention program that has reduced violent behavior by young perpetrators and victims of IPV alike. The aim of this article is to analyze the applicability and “potential transferability” of SE&SR in France.



METHODS: We described the SE&SR intervention by explaining the intervention theory, the key functions (i.e., the “ingredients” allowing the SE&SR program to work), and we commented on its applicability from a perspective of adapting and transferring it to the French context. We used the ASTAIRE tool and the FIC (key functions, implementation, context) approach.



RESULTS: The intervention theory highlighted various factors, acting at the individual level (i.e., beliefs/representations, knowledge, life skills) and at the level of the living environment (i.e., facilities welcoming young people; families; public policies; networks of actors), that can prevent IPV among young people. Ten key functions have been identified, revealing the “skeleton” of the Swiss intervention. We drew on these results to comment on the intervention’s applicability, with a view to transferability, specifying the contextual elements to consider before implementing SE&SR in France.



CONCLUSION: This study aims to make the process of evaluating applicability, with a view to transferring an evidence-based program to the French context, more accessible.



===

es violences dans les relations amoureuses (VRA) représentent un véritable problème de santé publique. Les jeunes (adolescents et jeunes adultes) sont particulièrement concernés par cette problématique puisque environ un tiers d'entre eux ont déclaré être victimes et autant auteurs d'au moins un fait de violence au sein de leur relation amoureuse (1). En France, peu de données épidémiologiques concernant les VRA chez les jeunes sont disponibles. Le plus souvent, des projections sont réalisées par rapport aux données internationales. L'enquête nationale sur les violences envers les femmes en France de 2001 (2) a montré que 20 % des violences dites conjugales concernaient les 20-24 ans et que plus d'une agression sexuelle subie sur trois s'était déroulée entre 18 et 25 ans. L'association " En avant toute(s) ", dans une synthèse sur les caractéristiques et parcours des jeunes victimes de violences au sein du couple et de la famille de 2020 (3), met en avant le fait que les moins de 26 ans sont particulièrement concernés par les violences sexistes et sexuelles et que la tranche d'âge des 16-20 ans représente 47 % des victimes.

