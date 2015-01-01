Abstract

In recent years, the automotive industry has witnessed significant progress in the development of automated driving technologies. The integration of advanced sensors and systems in vehicles has led to the emergence of various functionalities, such as driving assistance and autonomous driving. Applying these technologies on the assembly line can enhance the efficiency, safety, and speed of transportation, especially at end-of-line production. This work presents a connected automated vehicle (CAV) demonstrator for generating autonomous driving systems and services for the automotive industry. Our prototype electric vehicle is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and systems for perception, localization, navigation, and control. We tested various algorithms and tools for transforming the vehicle into a self-driving platform, and the prototype was simulated and tested in an industrial environment as proof of concept for integration into assembly systems and end-of-line transport. Our results show the successful integration of self-driving vehicle platforms in the automotive industry, particularly in factory halls. We demonstrate the localization, navigation, and communication capabilities of our prototype in a demo area. This work anticipates a significant increase in efficiency and operating cost reduction in vehicle manufacturing, despite challenges such as current low traveling speeds and high equipment costs. Ongoing research aims to enhance safety for higher vehicle speeds, making it a more viable business case for manufacturers, considering the increasing standardization of automated driving equipment in cars. The main contribution of this paper lies in introducing the general concept architecture of the integration of automated driving functionalities in end-of-line assembly and production systems. Showing a case study of the effective development and implementation of such functionalities with a CAV demonstrator in a more standardized industrial operational design domain.

