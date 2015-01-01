Abstract

Pedestrian spaces adjacent to arterial roads are characterized by the dominance of traffic noise alongside various human activities. Research on the impact of traffic noise on the soundscape evaluation of pedestrian spaces has not considered human activities spatial contexts. To address this research gap, the present study constructed auditory environments for pedestrian spaces in the contexts of commuting, residential, and commercial activities. A total of seven auditory environments were subjected to laboratory auditory evaluations, including perceived dominance of sound source, acoustic comfort, and perceived affective quality of the soundscape. The results indicated that in pedestrian spaces with constant traffic noise, the presence of significant human activity sounds led to a decreased perceived dominance of traffic noise and an increased acoustic comfort, despite the higher acoustic energy. Thus, pedestrian spaces with a variety of human activity received better soundscape evaluations. The elements that reflected the human activities spatial contexts, including the types and intensity of human activities, played a crucial role in soundscape evaluations. Better acoustic comfort was reported in pedestrian spaces characterized by low-intensity residential activities and high-intensity commercial activities. Additionally, pedestrian spaces with more intense activities offered an actively engaging soundscape. The findings can provide reference for a more accurate evaluation of the soundscape in pedestrian spaces and guide the soundscape design of pedestrian environments.

