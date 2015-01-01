|
Citation
|
Monfort SS, Hu W, Mueller BC. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38578254
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Large passenger vehicles have consistently demonstrated an outsized injury risk to pedestrians they strike, particularly those with tall, blunt front ends. However, the specific injuries suffered by pedestrians in these crashes as well as the mechanics of those injuries remain unclear. The current study was conducted to explore how a variety of vehicle measurements affect pedestrian injury outcomes using crash reconstruction and detailed injury attribution.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
crash injury; front-end geometry; Pedestrian; tall vehicles; vehicle type