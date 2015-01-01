Abstract

OBJECTIVE: With the development of intelligent driving assistance systems, the evaluation of driving behavior risk has shifted from traditional single-vehicle studies to multi-vehicle studies. This study aimed to investigate the interaction mechanism between vehicles and to study the microscopic laws of traffic flow operation.



METHODS: Firstly, the concept of "driving interaction field" was proposed. The virtual interaction quality and distance were used to define the driving interaction field. The interaction angle distinguished the vehicle interaction between different lanes. Then, the risk mechanism in the interaction process was analyzed by driving risk index. Corresponding thresholds of 50% and 85% quantile values were determined. Finally, the process of the lane-changing simulation experiments was divided into three phases (preparation, execution and adjustment).



RESULTS: The driving risk index of the execution phase was larger than the other phases. Meanwhile, the comparison with the classical driving risk indexes revealed that the proposed index was more accurate and intuitive in describing the interaction risks.



CONCLUSIONS: The driving interaction model proposed in this study quantified the overall environmental pressure on the vehicle. It overcomes the previous limitation of kinetic interaction parameters. The research provides a new idea for the ITS and autonomous driving systems, contributing to the enhancement of traffic safety and efficiency.

