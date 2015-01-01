Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Existing literature on driving under the influence during adolescence is sparse, especially for driving after the use of non-medical prescription drugs (DAP). This study examines the prevalence of driving after use of alcohol (DAA), cannabis (DAC), and DAP, and examines the role of several potential risk and protective factors.



METHODS: This was a secondary analysis of the 2022 Rhode Island Study Survey, a cross-sectional survey of middle and high school students. Separate multivariable regressions were conducted for each outcome among lifetime users for each substance, controlling for current substance use, individual-, perceived parental-, and perceived friend-substance use risk perception, age, sexual/gender minority (SGM) status, race, ethnicity, school level, and town poverty level.



RESULTS: Among lifetime users of alcohol (n = 3849), cannabis (n = 2289), and non-medical prescription drugs (n = 611), the prevalence of DAA, DAC, and DAP was 4.9, 14.3, and 16.9%, respectively. Current substance use, high individual risk perception, being nonwhite, and being Hispanic were risk factors for DAA while perceiving parent's risk perception as negative and being heterosexual cisgender-female were protective. Current substance use, negative individual risk perception, and being nonwhite were risk factors for DAC while perceiving parent's risk perception as negative and being in high school were protective. Current substance use and older age were risk factors for DAP while perceiving parent's risk perception as negative and perceiving friend's risk perception as negative were protective.



CONCLUSIONS: Driving under the influence is a concern among adolescent substance users. Current substance use and perceived parental risk perception as negative are common risks and protective factors, respectively.



FINDINGS suggest substance-specific, heterogeneous interventions are needed. For example, interventions focusing on peer perceptions are most relevant for DAP, while shifting personal perceptions of harm are most relevant for DAC.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Ethanol impaired driving;

