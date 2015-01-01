SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vasconcelos BM, Santos CJO, Soeiro A, Barkokébas Junior B. Work 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/WOR-220613

PMID

38578909

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Safety design covers proactive actions as it analyzes accident risks early in the enterprise life cycle, and considers the designer acting on accident prevention as a member of the construction team.

OBJECTIVE: This paper proposes an accident investigation to establish links between accident causes and design to support Prevention through Design (PtD) tools.

METHODS: This article analyzed more than a thousand severe and fatal accident cases in the construction sector. A systematic analysis method was structured based on descriptions of accident causes and measures that could be taken to avoid accidents.

RESULTS: Analyzing the severe and fatal accidents, the safety measures implemented in the project design could avoid at least 23.6% of the events. As a result, the architectural and structural designs were more effective in accident prevention. The reference percentages and the design types that are more effective in preventing accidents are analyzed through a representative sample of the analysis of the accident.

CONCLUSIONS: This research contributes to applying safety guidelines in design projects, directly assisting in project and construction management.


Language: en

Keywords

building safety; Design for safety; risk identification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print