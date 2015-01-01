Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effects of traffic sign information volume (TSIV) on the visual characteristics and workload of novice and experienced drivers were investigated in this study. TSIV plays a crucial role in road traffic safety, and understanding its impact on drivers is essential for designing effective traffic sign systems.



OBJECTIVE: This research aimed to compare the visual characteristics and workload of novice and experienced drivers under varying TSIV doses through simulated driving tests. The objective was to provide insights for optimizing the design of road TSIV.



METHODS: Six TSIV levels were considered: S0, S1, S2, S3, S4, and S5, representing different workload levels. Participants, including both novice and experienced drivers, were involved in simulated driving scenarios with varying TSIV levels. Eye movement data was collected using an eye tracker device. The study was conducted in China, and appropriate driving simulators and equipment were utilized.



RESULTS: The findings revealed several valuable results. Experienced drivers exhibited a higher proportion of saccade behavior in the 30-90 ms time period and did not show rapid saccade behavior during the 0-30 ms period, indicating superior visual search strategies. Both novice and experienced drivers demonstrated improved visual cognitive abilities at the S3 level of TSIV, which corresponds to normal and safe driving conditions. Furthermore, a majority of both groups had saccade amplitudes in the range of 0°-4°, with experienced drivers showing a slightly higher proportion. About 82% of experienced drivers had saccade behavior within the range of 0°-2°, compared to 75% of novice drivers.



CONCLUSIONS: The study concludes that the S3 level of TSIV, corresponding to 30 bits/km, is optimal for both novice and experienced drivers. This level promotes better visual performance and reduces visual workload, indicating that drivers' information acquisition capacity and visual search strategies are maximized while keeping the workload associated with driving at a minimum. These findings have significant implications for enhancing driving safety.

