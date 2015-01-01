Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving represents a multifaceted cognitive endeavor, demanding heightened vigilance and swift responses. Considering the high statistics of driving accidents and heavy loads, as well as the effect of the driver's age on the occurrence of accidents, it is important to investigate these factors to reduce accidents.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigates the impact of mental workload on the performance of young and older drivers in a dynamic driving scenario to compare cognitive performance, workload perception, and driving outcomes between the two age groups.



METHODS: Cognitive tests including the Stroop test, Continuous Performance test, and Focused Attention test were conducted, alongside the use of the DALI questionnaire to measure workload levels. Participants encompassed twenty male drivers, divided into two age groups: 20 to 35 years and 55 to 70 years, with varying years of driving experience. The study entailed a dynamic driving scenario involving a designated route in Tehran, Iran.



RESULTS: Results exhibited differences in workload scores between the age groups, particularly in dimensions such as visual demand, auditory demand, attention, and interference. Older drivers demonstrated heightened cognitive and physical demands during driving, implying a greater need for attention and cognitive effort.



CONCLUSION: The findings of this study indicated that navigating through congested roads and dense urban traffic significantly elevates the mental workload for drivers, consequently impacting their cognitive functioning. Given the critical need for attention in driving, this heightened workload can manifest as increased fatigue, increasing stress levels, and diminished concentration, all of which substantially raise the risk of vehicular accidents. Furthermore, the study highlighted a particular concern for older drivers, whose diminished cognitive capacities further raise their vulnerability to accidents under such demanding driving conditions.

Language: en