Abstract

BACKGROUND: Professional driving requires long hours of work, uncomfortable seats, negotiating rough terrain and highways, and possibly minor repairs and other auxiliary transportation duties. Heavy vehicle drivers driving vehicles such as trucks, bulldozers, etc. due to such working structures are more prone to various musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and pain, which is of great concern.



OBJECTIVES: In the present study, it is planned to investigate possible ergonomic risk factors such as age, weight, driving exposure, seat suspension systems, lifting heavy weights causing MSDs in drivers of various heavy vehicles. The results of the study are expected to help drivers reduce the risk of MSDs.



METHODS: For the present study, the Nordic questionnaire on musculoskeletal disorders was modified and standardized and was administered to the 48 heavy vehicle drivers randomly selected to collect the data.



RESULTS: The analysis divulged that over the past 12 months, lower back pain (LBP) emerged as the most dominant pain experienced by 56% of drivers, followed by knee pain (KP) (43%) and neck pain (NP) (39%) respectively. The prevalence of shoulder pain (SP) was observed to be much lower than in previous literature. The logistic regression model further revealed that increasing age, poor suspension system and poor body posture were significantly associated with lower back pain. Additionally, a poor suspension system and lifting heavy weights had significant effect on the drivers' knee pain.



CONCLUSION: The results demonstrated the evident necessity for ergonomic consideration in vehicle designing and ergonomic training for heavy vehicle drivers.

Language: en