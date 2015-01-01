Abstract

BACKGROUND: Arthritis patients often endure the development of depressive symptoms, significantly impacting their quality of life. However, current research on the correlation between arthritis and depressive symptoms remains limited, suggesting inconsistent findings.



OBJECTIVE: This study investigated this correlation using data from the 2018 China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS) to explore the connection between arthritis and depressive symptoms among middle-aged and elderly individuals.



METHODS: This retrospective study encompassed a matched cohort of 13,318 Chinese adults aged ≥ 45 years, consisting of 6,925 individuals with depressive symptoms and 6,393 without, drawn from CHARLS. A logistic regression model was employed to examine the intricate relationship between arthritis and depressive symptoms within this diverse population. Through careful consideration of covariates such as age, residence, marital status, educational level, current drinking habits, and current smoking status, our objective was to promote a nuanced understanding of the complex relationship between arthritis and the prevalence of depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: Among the 13,318 respondents, the average age (Mean ± SD) was 60 ± 10 years. The prevalence rates of arthritis, depressive symptoms, and the combination of arthritis with depressive symptoms were 32%, 52%, and 40%, respectively. After adjusting for all covariates, including age, residence, marital status, educational level, current drinkers, and current smokers, the risk of developing depressive symptoms in patients with arthritis remained significantly higher (OR=1.31, 95% CI 1.11-1.48, P =.021) compared to those without arthritis.



CONCLUSIONS: This study establishes a significant association between arthritis and the development of depressive symptoms in middle-aged and older adults. Arthritis emerges as a potential risk factor, emphasizing the need for targeted interventions to enhance mental well-being in this population.

Language: en