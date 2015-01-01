Abstract

BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Minority stressors have been linked with alcohol use among transgender and gender diverse (TGD); however, no ecological momentary assessment studies have examined daily links between minority stress and alcohol use specifically among TGD. This study examined gender minority stressors and resilience as predictors of same-day or momentary alcohol-related outcomes. Feasibility and acceptability of procedures were evaluated.



METHODS: Twenty-five TGD adults (mean age = 32.60, SD = 10.82; 88% White) were recruited Canada-wide and participated remotely. They completed 21 days of ecological momentary assessment with daily morning and random surveys (assessing alcohol outcomes, risk processes, gender minority stressors, resilience), and an exit interview eliciting feedback.



RESULTS: Gender minority stress had significant and positive within-person relationships with same-day alcohol use (incidence risk ratio (IRR) = 1.12, 95% confidence interval [CI] [1.02, 1.23]), alcohol-related harms (IRR = 1.14, 95% CI [1.02, 1.28]), and coping motives (IRR = 1.06, 95% CI [1.03, 1.08]), as well as momentary (past 30-min) alcohol craving (IRR = 1.32, 95% CI [1.18, 1.47]), coping motives (IRR = 1.35, 95% CI [1.21, 1.51]), and negative affect (IRR = 1.28, 95% CI [1.20, 1.36]). Gender minority stress indirectly predicted same-day drinking via coping motives (ab = 0.04, 95% CI [0.02, 0.08]). Resilience was positively associated with same-day alcohol use (IRR = 1.25, 95% CI [1.03, 1.51]) but not harms.



CONCLUSIONS: TGD adults may use alcohol to cope with gender minority stress, which can increase the risk for alcohol-related harms. Interventions are needed to eliminate gender minority stressors and support adaptive coping strategies.

