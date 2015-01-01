Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aptitude, knowledge, and competence of dental health personnel on child abuse and neglect (CAN) is not optimal for deciding when to file a report of concern to child welfare services (CWS).



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was, firstly, to assess the association of the public dental health personnel 's (PDHP) training on CAN received in the last three work years, i.e., in 2016 through 2018 with filing reports to the CWS in the same period and secondly to assess the association of expressed need of training on CAN with filing reports to the CWS.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study uses data from an electronic survey census of PDHP from Norway (n = 1791) conducted in 2019. The Pearson chi-square test, non-parametric tests, logistic, and negative binomial regression were used for unadjusted and adjusted analysis. Data was reported with proportions, odds ratios (OR), incidence rate ratios and 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: From 2016 to 2018, the prevalence estimate of filing reports to CWS was 50%, with a mean (standard deviation) of 1.39 (2.11) reports sent. The logistic regression analysis showed an association between filing reports of concern and CAN training in the last three years. Compared to those that had not received CAN training during the three previous years, the ORs (95% CI) for filing reports to the CWS during the same period was 2.5 (1.6-4.0) for one day CAN work training, 3.2 (2.0-5.1) for 2-4 days CAN training and 4.9 (2.6-9.4) for five or more days CAN training. Compared to workers who did not need training in reporting (routines of CAN), those who expressed the need for a little more and more training were less likely to file a report. The corresponding OR were 0.6 (0.4-0.9) and 0.6 (0.3-0.9), respectively.



CONCLUSION: CAN training during the last three years is associated with filing reports of concern to CWS in the same period among PDHP in Norway. The likelihood of filing CAN reports increased with the number of days of CAN training received. Secondly, the PDHP with an expressed need for training on CAN routines were less likely to report suspicions to CWS.

Language: en